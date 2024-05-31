CRH plc Updates Shareholders on Voting Rights

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has announced a total of 726,392,928 Ordinary Shares in issue and holds 41,191,833 Treasury Shares as of May 31, 2024. This results in a total of 685,201,095 voting rights available to shareholders, who can use this number to assess changes in their shareholding interests as per the UK’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further insights into CRH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.