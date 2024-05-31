News & Insights

Stocks
CRH

CRH plc Updates Shareholders on Voting Rights

May 31, 2024 — 07:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has announced a total of 726,392,928 Ordinary Shares in issue and holds 41,191,833 Treasury Shares as of May 31, 2024. This results in a total of 685,201,095 voting rights available to shareholders, who can use this number to assess changes in their shareholding interests as per the UK’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further insights into CRH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.