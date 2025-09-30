CRH Plc Unveils Financial Targets For FY26/30; Stock Rises In Pre-Market Trade

(RTTNews) - Shares of CRH Plc (CRH.L, CRH) are up 5 percent on Tuesday's pre-market trading after the company announced its financial targets for the five-year period from 2026 to 2030.

The building materials company said that it plans to achieve average Annual Revenue Growth of 7 percent to 9 percent, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22 percent to 24 percent by 2030, and an average annual adjusted free cash flow conversion of more than 100 percent.

On the NYSE, the stock is up 5 percent on Tuesday's pre-market trading at $119.92.

Additionally, the company also reaffirmed its guidance of adjusted EBITDA in the range of $7.5 billion to $7.7 billion for fiscal 2025.

Jim Mintern, Chief Executive Officer said, "Our Investor Day will showcase how we are raising our ambition to 2030 to deliver the next era of growth and why we are the leading compounder of capital and shareholder value in our industry. With $40 billion of financial capacity over the next five years, our superior strategy, enabled by our unmatched scale and connected portfolio, positions us to execute on unrivaled growth opportunities."

CRH ended Monday's trade on the NYSE at $114.59, up 0.81 percent.

