CRH plc Re-Issues Treasury Shares to Employees

CRH plc has re-issued 3,897 of its treasury shares to employees as part of its share schemes, with prices ranging from €24.24 to between £20.11 and £31.04 per share. Following this transaction, the company retains 41,089,786 shares in treasury, while the total number of shares in issue stands at 678,692,304, excluding treasury shares.

