News & Insights

Stocks
CRH

CRH plc Re-Issues Treasury Shares to Employees

November 18, 2024 — 10:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CRH plc has re-issued 3,897 of its treasury shares to employees as part of its share schemes, with prices ranging from €24.24 to between £20.11 and £31.04 per share. Following this transaction, the company retains 41,089,786 shares in treasury, while the total number of shares in issue stands at 678,692,304, excluding treasury shares.

For further insights into CRH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.