CRH plc Re-Issues Shares Amidst Treasury Holdings

CRH plc has re-issued 4,889 ordinary shares to participants in its employee share schemes at varying prices, with the shares priced in euros and pounds. Post-transaction, the company retains over 41 million shares in treasury, while the total number of shares in issue stands at approximately 679 million, excluding treasury shares.

