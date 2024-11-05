News & Insights

CRH plc Re-Issues Shares Amidst Treasury Holdings

November 05, 2024 — 11:47 am EST

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has re-issued 4,889 ordinary shares to participants in its employee share schemes at varying prices, with the shares priced in euros and pounds. Post-transaction, the company retains over 41 million shares in treasury, while the total number of shares in issue stands at approximately 679 million, excluding treasury shares.

