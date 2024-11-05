CRH plc Re-Issues Shares Amidst Treasury Holdings

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.
CRH plc has re-issued 4,889 ordinary shares to participants in its employee share schemes at varying prices, with the shares priced in euros and pounds. Post-transaction, the company retains over 41 million shares in treasury, while the total number of shares in issue stands at approximately 679 million, excluding treasury shares.
For further insights into CRH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Says Special Committee Found No Evidence of Fraud
- Netflix’s France and Netherlands Offices Raided for Possible Tax Fraud
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.