CRH plc Launches Significant Share Buyback Program

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.
CRH plc has initiated a share buyback program, acquiring over 37,000 ordinary shares across various trading venues in the U.S., with plans to purchase up to $300 million worth of shares by February 2025. This move is part of a strategic effort to reduce the total number of shares in circulation, potentially enhancing shareholder value. Following these transactions, CRH will have approximately 678 million ordinary shares in issue, excluding those held in treasury.
