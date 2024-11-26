CRH plc Launches $300M Share Buyback Program

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CRH plc has announced the repurchase of its own shares as part of a $300 million buyback program, with approximately 39,000 shares acquired on November 25, 2024 across various trading venues. The average price per share hovered around $102.81, indicating a strategic move to consolidate ownership and potentially enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into CRH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.