CRH plc Launches $300M Share Buyback Program

CRH plc has announced the repurchase of its own shares as part of a $300 million buyback program, with approximately 39,000 shares acquired on November 25, 2024 across various trading venues. The average price per share hovered around $102.81, indicating a strategic move to consolidate ownership and potentially enhance shareholder value.
