CRH plc Initiates Strategic Share Buyback

CRH plc has repurchased a significant number of its own shares in the United States as part of a $300 million buyback program. The shares, acquired through BNP Paribas Securities Corp, will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation. This move is aimed at bolstering shareholder value and optimizing the company’s capital structure.

