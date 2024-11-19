News & Insights

CRH plc Initiates $300M Share Buyback Program

November 19, 2024 — 04:32 am EST

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has repurchased a significant number of its own shares as part of a planned $300 million buyback program, with the shares acquired being cancelled. This move is aimed at reducing the number of outstanding shares, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares and enhancing shareholder value. Such actions often signal company confidence in its financial health, catching the attention of investors keen on stock market dynamics.

