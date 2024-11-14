CRH plc Initiates $300M Share Buyback Program

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has announced the repurchase and cancellation of a significant portion of its ordinary shares as part of a $300 million buyback program. The transactions, executed through Mizuho Securities USA LLC, involved acquiring shares at various prices across multiple trading venues. This move is part of CRH’s strategy to manage its share capital effectively, with a total of 678,769,907 ordinary shares now in circulation.

