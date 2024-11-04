CRH plc Implements Share Buyback Strategy

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has repurchased 46,300 ordinary shares to be cancelled, as part of its $300 million buyback program announced in August 2024. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.97 across various trading venues in the United States. This move is part of CRH’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

