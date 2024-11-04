News & Insights

Stocks
CRH

CRH plc Implements Share Buyback Strategy

November 04, 2024 — 04:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has repurchased 46,300 ordinary shares to be cancelled, as part of its $300 million buyback program announced in August 2024. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.97 across various trading venues in the United States. This move is part of CRH’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into CRH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.