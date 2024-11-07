CRH plc Expands Share Buyback Program with New Phase

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has completed another phase of its share buyback program, returning $0.3 billion to shareholders, with total returns reaching $8.2 billion since 2018. The company has also initiated a new buyback phase, authorizing Mizuho Securities to repurchase shares worth up to $0.3 billion. This strategic move aims to reduce CRH’s share capital and reflects ongoing confidence in its financial health.

For further insights into CRH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.