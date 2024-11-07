News & Insights

CRH plc Expands Share Buyback Program with New Phase

November 07, 2024 — 02:18 am EST

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has completed another phase of its share buyback program, returning $0.3 billion to shareholders, with total returns reaching $8.2 billion since 2018. The company has also initiated a new buyback phase, authorizing Mizuho Securities to repurchase shares worth up to $0.3 billion. This strategic move aims to reduce CRH’s share capital and reflects ongoing confidence in its financial health.

