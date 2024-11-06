CRH plc Executes Strategic Share Buyback Program

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has announced the successful acquisition and cancellation of its own ordinary shares, as part of a planned share buyback program worth up to $300 million. Conducted through BNP Paribas Securities Corp, these transactions took place across multiple trading venues at an average price of approximately $96.0107 per share. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value and optimize the company’s capital structure.

