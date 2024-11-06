News & Insights

CRH plc Executes Strategic Share Buyback Program

November 06, 2024 — 04:02 am EST

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has announced the successful acquisition and cancellation of its own ordinary shares, as part of a planned share buyback program worth up to $300 million. Conducted through BNP Paribas Securities Corp, these transactions took place across multiple trading venues at an average price of approximately $96.0107 per share. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value and optimize the company’s capital structure.

