CRH plc Executes Significant Share Buyback Program

CRH plc has executed a share buyback, acquiring over 35,000 of its ordinary shares through Mizuho Securities USA LLC, as part of a $300 million repurchase program. These shares, purchased across multiple trading venues at an average price of approximately $100.95, will be cancelled. This move is part of CRH’s strategic plan to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

