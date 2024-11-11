CRH plc Executes Share Buyback Program

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.
CRH plc recently repurchased a significant number of its own shares as part of a $300 million buyback program, with the shares set for cancellation. This transaction aims to optimize the company’s capital structure and enhance shareholder value. The buyback was facilitated by Mizuho Securities USA LLC across various trading venues.
