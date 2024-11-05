CRH plc Executes Major Share Buyback Program

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has repurchased and cancelled a significant number of its ordinary shares as part of a buyback program aimed at acquiring up to $300 million worth of shares. The transactions, conducted through BNP Paribas Securities Corp, took place across multiple trading venues with prices ranging from $94.25 to $95.66 per share. Following these buybacks, CRH plc now has 679,054,658 ordinary shares in circulation, excluding treasury shares.

