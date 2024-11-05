News & Insights

Stocks
CRH

CRH plc Executes Major Share Buyback Program

November 05, 2024 — 04:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has repurchased and cancelled a significant number of its ordinary shares as part of a buyback program aimed at acquiring up to $300 million worth of shares. The transactions, conducted through BNP Paribas Securities Corp, took place across multiple trading venues with prices ranging from $94.25 to $95.66 per share. Following these buybacks, CRH plc now has 679,054,658 ordinary shares in circulation, excluding treasury shares.

For further insights into CRH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.