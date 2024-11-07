CRH plc Executes $300 Million Share Buyback

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has repurchased 43,240 of its ordinary shares in the US as part of a $300 million buyback program, with shares acquired at an average price of $100.80. This move reduces the total number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing shareholder value. The company now holds over 41 million shares in treasury, representing 5.707% of its issued share capital.

For further insights into CRH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.