CRH plc Executes $300 Million Share Buyback

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.
CRH plc has repurchased 43,240 of its ordinary shares in the US as part of a $300 million buyback program, with shares acquired at an average price of $100.80. This move reduces the total number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing shareholder value. The company now holds over 41 million shares in treasury, representing 5.707% of its issued share capital.
