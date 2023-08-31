CRH PLC EUR.32 (LSE:CRH) Price Target Increased by 9.88% to 5,408.16

The average one-year price target for CRH PLC EUR.32 (LSE:CRH) has been revised to 5,408.16 / share. This is an increase of 9.88% from the prior estimate of 4,921.72 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4,687.83 to a high of 6,300.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.33% from the latest reported closing price of 4,532.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in CRH PLC EUR.32. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRH is 0.70%, an increase of 1.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 114,875K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,675K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares, representing an increase of 97.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 4,472.78% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 6,482K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,760K shares, representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 2.35% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,841K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,743K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 6.66% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 4,862K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,422K shares, representing an increase of 9.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 9.72% over the last quarter.

PEYAX - PUTNAM EQUITY INCOME FUND Shares holds 4,150K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

See all CRH PLC EUR.32 regulatory filings.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.