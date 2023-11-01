CRH PLC EUR.32 (LSE:CRH) Price Target Increased by 11.14% to 6,010.39

The average one-year price target for CRH PLC EUR.32 (LSE:CRH) has been revised to 6,010.39 / share. This is an increase of 11.14% from the prior estimate of 5,408.16 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5,462.14 to a high of 6,776.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.95% from the latest reported closing price of 4,421.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 761 funds or institutions reporting positions in CRH PLC EUR.32. This is an increase of 372 owner(s) or 95.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRH is 0.52%, a decrease of 22.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.63% to 168,535K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenhaven Associates holds 11,038K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,091K shares, representing an increase of 81.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 406.29% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,675K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 7,092K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares, representing an increase of 98.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 5,324.62% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 6,482K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,760K shares, representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 2.35% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,841K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,743K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 6.66% over the last quarter.

