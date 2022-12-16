CRH Plc establishes CRH Ventures - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CRH plc (CRH, CRH.L) has established CRH Ventures, the Group's venture capital unit, which will support the development of new technologies and innovative solutions to meet the complex needs of customers. With access to a $250 million venturing and innovation fund to invest, CRH Ventures will partner with construction and climate technology companies.

Albert Manifold, Chief Executive of CRH, said: "CRH Ventures will serve as a valuable partner to start-ups and entrepreneurs that will benefit from the technical capabilities, knowledge and expertise of a global industry leader, to pilot and scale new technologies and innovations that will enable safer, smarter, and more sustainable construction."

