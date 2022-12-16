Markets
CRH

CRH Plc establishes CRH Ventures - Quick Facts

December 16, 2022 — 02:15 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CRH plc (CRH, CRH.L) has established CRH Ventures, the Group's venture capital unit, which will support the development of new technologies and innovative solutions to meet the complex needs of customers. With access to a $250 million venturing and innovation fund to invest, CRH Ventures will partner with construction and climate technology companies.

Albert Manifold, Chief Executive of CRH, said: "CRH Ventures will serve as a valuable partner to start-ups and entrepreneurs that will benefit from the technical capabilities, knowledge and expertise of a global industry leader, to pilot and scale new technologies and innovations that will enable safer, smarter, and more sustainable construction."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.