News & Insights

Stocks
CRH

CRH plc Embarks on Major Share Buyback Program

November 20, 2024 — 04:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CRH plc has repurchased and cancelled a significant number of its ordinary shares in a move to buy back shares worth up to $300 million by February 2025. The latest transactions, executed through Mizuho Securities USA LLC, show a strategic effort to optimize the company’s share capital structure, which may influence its market value and shareholder returns.

For further insights into CRH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.