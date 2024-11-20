CRH plc Embarks on Major Share Buyback Program

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has repurchased and cancelled a significant number of its ordinary shares in a move to buy back shares worth up to $300 million by February 2025. The latest transactions, executed through Mizuho Securities USA LLC, show a strategic effort to optimize the company’s share capital structure, which may influence its market value and shareholder returns.

