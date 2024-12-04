CRH plc Embarks on Major Share Buyback Plan

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.
CRH plc has announced a share buyback plan, purchasing a total of 29,400 shares on December 3, 2024, across various trading venues at an average price of $102.0381 per share. This move is part of a larger strategy to buy back up to $300 million in shares by February 2025, indicating strong confidence in its value and future performance. Such buyback programs often appeal to investors by potentially increasing earnings per share and enhancing shareholder value.
