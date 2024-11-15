CRH plc Embarks on $300M Share Buyback Plan

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc announced the acquisition and cancellation of its ordinary shares as part of a buyback program aimed at repurchasing up to $300 million in shares by February 2025. The transactions, executed by Mizuho Securities USA LLC, involved various trading venues with prices ranging from $99.41 to $100.73 per share. This move is part of CRH’s strategic efforts to manage its share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into CRH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.