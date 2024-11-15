News & Insights

CRH plc Embarks on $300M Share Buyback Plan

November 15, 2024 — 04:47 am EST

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc announced the acquisition and cancellation of its ordinary shares as part of a buyback program aimed at repurchasing up to $300 million in shares by February 2025. The transactions, executed by Mizuho Securities USA LLC, involved various trading venues with prices ranging from $99.41 to $100.73 per share. This move is part of CRH’s strategic efforts to manage its share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value.

