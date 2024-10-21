News & Insights

CRH

CRH plc Boosts Shareholder Value with Strategic Buybacks

October 21, 2024 — 04:17 am EDT

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has strategically repurchased a total of 42,500 of its ordinary shares across various trading venues, priced at an average of $93.25 per share, as part of its ongoing $300 million buyback program. This move is designed to streamline the company’s share capital by canceling the acquired shares, leaving 679,580,708 shares in issue. Investors may find this action indicative of CRH’s focus on enhancing shareholder value and optimizing its capital structure.

