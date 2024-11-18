News & Insights

CRH plc Boosts Shareholder Value with Stock Buyback

November 18, 2024 — 09:47 am EST

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has repurchased 39,000 of its ordinary shares in the U.S. as part of its $300 million buyback program set to conclude by February 2025. The shares, acquired at an average price of $98.3120 each, will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation. This move underscores CRH’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and optimizing its capital structure.

Trending Articles

