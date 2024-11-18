CRH plc Boosts Shareholder Value with Stock Buyback

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has repurchased 39,000 of its ordinary shares in the U.S. as part of its $300 million buyback program set to conclude by February 2025. The shares, acquired at an average price of $98.3120 each, will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation. This move underscores CRH’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and optimizing its capital structure.

