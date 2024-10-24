News & Insights

CRH plc Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

October 24, 2024 — 04:32 am EDT

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has recently executed a significant share buyback, acquiring over 48,000 of its ordinary shares across multiple trading venues. This move is part of a larger $300 million share repurchase program aimed at optimizing capital structure and enhancing shareholder value. The transactions, executed through BNP Paribas Securities Corp, are set to continue until early November 2024.

For further insights into CRH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

