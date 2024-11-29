News & Insights

CRH plc Announces Updated Voting Rights Summary

November 29, 2024 — 07:02 am EST

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has issued a notice confirming the total number of its ordinary shares and voting rights. As of November 29, 2024, the company has 678,390,598 voting rights after accounting for its treasury shares. Investors can use this figure to assess their stake in the company according to regulatory requirements.

