CRH plc Announces Significant Share Buyback Program

December 03, 2024 — 04:47 am EST

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has recently executed a buyback of its ordinary shares, acquiring 38,000 shares at an average price of $102.28 each, as part of a broader plan to repurchase up to $300 million worth of shares by February 2025. These transactions, facilitated by Mizuho Securities USA LLC, are part of CRH’s strategic move to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure. Following these buybacks, CRH holds a significant number of shares in treasury, representing over 5.7% of its issued share capital.

