CRH plc Announces Significant Share Buyback Program

CRH plc has announced the acquisition and cancellation of 43,000 of its ordinary shares as part of a share buyback program aimed at repurchasing up to $300 million worth by February 2025. This move is intended to reduce the number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares and reflecting the company’s confidence in its financial health. The transactions were executed through various trading venues in the United States.

