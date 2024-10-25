CRH plc Announces Significant Share Buyback Initiative

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has recently repurchased 49,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of $91.31 per share as part of its $300 million buyback program. This move aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Following the transactions, CRH will have a total of 679,385,658 shares in issue, with an additional 41,098,572 shares held in treasury.

For further insights into CRH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.