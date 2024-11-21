CRH plc Announces Share Buyback Strategy

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CRH plc has acquired and plans to cancel a substantial number of its own shares as part of a buyback program worth up to $300 million, scheduled to conclude by February 2025. This strategic move, executed through Mizuho Securities USA LLC, reflects CRH’s ongoing efforts to optimize its capital structure. Following these transactions, CRH will have over 678 million ordinary shares in circulation.

For further insights into CRH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.