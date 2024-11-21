News & Insights

Stocks
CRH

CRH plc Announces Share Buyback Strategy

November 21, 2024 — 04:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CRH plc has acquired and plans to cancel a substantial number of its own shares as part of a buyback program worth up to $300 million, scheduled to conclude by February 2025. This strategic move, executed through Mizuho Securities USA LLC, reflects CRH’s ongoing efforts to optimize its capital structure. Following these transactions, CRH will have over 678 million ordinary shares in circulation.

For further insights into CRH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.