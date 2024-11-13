CRH plc Announces Share Buyback Program

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has repurchased a total of 42,000 of its ordinary shares, with prices ranging from $99.92 to $101.35, as part of a $300 million buyback program. This move is aimed at reducing the number of shares in circulation, enhancing shareholder value. The transactions were executed through Mizuho Securities USA LLC across various trading venues.

For further insights into CRH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.