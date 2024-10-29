News & Insights

Stocks
CRH

CRH plc Advances Share Buyback Program

October 29, 2024 — 05:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has announced the acquisition and cancellation of its own shares in the US as part of its ongoing $300 million buyback program, set to conclude by November 6, 2024. The transactions involved 47,500 shares, purchased at an average price of $93.89. This move aims to optimize the company’s capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into CRH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.