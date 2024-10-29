CRH plc Advances Share Buyback Program

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has announced the acquisition and cancellation of its own shares in the US as part of its ongoing $300 million buyback program, set to conclude by November 6, 2024. The transactions involved 47,500 shares, purchased at an average price of $93.89. This move aims to optimize the company’s capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

