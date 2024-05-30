CRH plc Advances Share Buyback Program

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has announced the buyback and subsequent cancellation of 62,842 of its ordinary shares, as part of its $300 million share repurchase plan set to conclude by 7th August 2024. The transactions, executed by HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., resulted in CRH’s total issued ordinary shares being reduced to 685,263,095, with an additional 41,191,833 shares held in treasury. The treasury shares represent 5.670% of CRH’s issued share capital and carry no voting rights.

