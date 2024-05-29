News & Insights

CRH

CRH plc Advances Share Buyback Program

May 29, 2024 — 05:19 am EDT

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has disclosed the buyback of 61,600 of its ordinary shares on May 28, 2024, with the aim to retire these shares as part of a larger $300 million share repurchase program set to conclude by August 7, 2024. The transactions were carried out through HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., and upon completion, CRH’s total issued share capital will stand at 685,325,937 ordinary shares, with an additional 41,191,833 shares held in treasury.

