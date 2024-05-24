News & Insights

CRH plc Advances Share Buyback Program

May 24, 2024 — 04:47 am EDT

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc, a leading building materials company, has announced the buyback of 61,200 of its ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of $80.3540 on May 23, 2024. The repurchased shares, part of a larger $300 million share buyback program set to continue until August 7, 2024, will be cancelled. This move comes shortly after the company’s May 10th announcement of the buyback program, reflecting CRH’s ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value.

