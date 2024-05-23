News & Insights

CRH plc Advances Share Buyback Plan

May 23, 2024 — 04:17 am EDT

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has recently announced the acquisition and subsequent cancellation of 61,300 of its own ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of $80.1561 per share. This buyback is part of a larger $300 million share repurchase program that the company plans to complete by 7th August 2024. Post-transaction, CRH’s total issued ordinary shares stand at 685,509,037, with an additional 41,191,833 shares held in treasury.

