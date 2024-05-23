CRH plc Advances Share Buyback Plan

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has recently announced the acquisition and subsequent cancellation of 61,300 of its own ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of $80.1561 per share. This buyback is part of a larger $300 million share repurchase program that the company plans to complete by 7th August 2024. Post-transaction, CRH’s total issued ordinary shares stand at 685,509,037, with an additional 41,191,833 shares held in treasury.

