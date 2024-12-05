CRH plc Advances $300M Share Buyback Program

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has repurchased a total of 35,000 of its ordinary shares in the U.S., as part of its ongoing $300 million buyback program. This move, executed by Mizuho Securities USA LLC, aims to enhance shareholder value as the company cancels the acquired shares. Following these transactions, CRH now holds over 41 million shares in treasury, representing 5.712% of its issued capital.

