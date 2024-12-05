News & Insights

Stocks
CRH

CRH plc Advances $300M Share Buyback Program

December 05, 2024 — 04:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CRH plc has repurchased a total of 35,000 of its ordinary shares in the U.S., as part of its ongoing $300 million buyback program. This move, executed by Mizuho Securities USA LLC, aims to enhance shareholder value as the company cancels the acquired shares. Following these transactions, CRH now holds over 41 million shares in treasury, representing 5.712% of its issued capital.

For further insights into CRH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.