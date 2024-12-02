CRH plc Advances $300M Share Buyback Program

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has announced its acquisition of over 31,000 of its ordinary shares, with plans to cancel these shares as part of a buyback program amounting to $300 million. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. The average price paid for these shares was approximately $102.45, reflecting active trading on various market platforms.

