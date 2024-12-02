News & Insights

CRH plc Advances $300M Share Buyback Program

December 02, 2024 — 04:32 am EST

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has announced its acquisition of over 31,000 of its ordinary shares, with plans to cancel these shares as part of a buyback program amounting to $300 million. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. The average price paid for these shares was approximately $102.45, reflecting active trading on various market platforms.

