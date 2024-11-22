CRH plc Advances $300M Share Buyback Program

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CRH plc has repurchased and canceled over 11,000 of its ordinary shares as part of a $300 million buyback program announced earlier this month. The transactions were executed through Mizuho Securities USA LLC across various trading venues, reflecting the company’s strategic move to manage its share capital effectively. This buyback reduces the number of outstanding shares, potentially increasing the value for remaining shareholders.

For further insights into CRH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.