CRH plc Advances $300M Share Buyback Program

November 22, 2024 — 04:32 am EST

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has repurchased and canceled over 11,000 of its ordinary shares as part of a $300 million buyback program announced earlier this month. The transactions were executed through Mizuho Securities USA LLC across various trading venues, reflecting the company’s strategic move to manage its share capital effectively. This buyback reduces the number of outstanding shares, potentially increasing the value for remaining shareholders.

