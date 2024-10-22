News & Insights

Stocks
CRH

CRH plc Advances $300M Share Buyback Program

October 22, 2024 — 04:32 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has continued its share buyback program by acquiring and cancelling over 49,000 of its own ordinary shares across various trading venues in the U.S. This strategic move is part of CRH’s plan to repurchase up to $300 million in shares by November 6, 2024, as previously announced. Following these transactions, CRH will have approximately 679.5 million shares in issue, excluding treasury shares.

For further insights into CRH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.