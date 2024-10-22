CRH plc Advances $300M Share Buyback Program

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has continued its share buyback program by acquiring and cancelling over 49,000 of its own ordinary shares across various trading venues in the U.S. This strategic move is part of CRH’s plan to repurchase up to $300 million in shares by November 6, 2024, as previously announced. Following these transactions, CRH will have approximately 679.5 million shares in issue, excluding treasury shares.

