CRH plc Advances $300 Million Share Buyback Strategy

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has repurchased and canceled a total of 48,500 ordinary shares as part of its $300 million buyback program set to conclude by November 6, 2024. The transactions, conducted through its broker BNP Paribas Securities Corp, reflect the company’s strategic move to manage its share capital effectively. The buyback aligns with CRH’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into CRH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.