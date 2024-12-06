CRH plc Advances $300 Million Share Buyback Plan

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has announced the acquisition and subsequent cancellation of a significant number of its ordinary shares as part of a $300 million buyback program scheduled to conclude by February 2025. This strategic move is expected to bolster shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. The transactions were executed by Mizuho Securities USA LLC across various trading venues in the United States.

