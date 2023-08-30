CRH Plc - ADR (CRH) Price Target Increased by 7.48% to 68.60

The average one-year price target for CRH Plc - ADR (NYSE:CRH) has been revised to 68.60 / share. This is an increase of 7.48% from the prior estimate of 63.82 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 59.46 to a high of 79.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.68% from the latest reported closing price of 57.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 397 funds or institutions reporting positions in CRH Plc - ADR. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 19.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRH is 0.29%, an increase of 38.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.23% to 67,318K shares. The put/call ratio of CRH is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 5,732K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,842K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 171.87% over the last quarter.

FIGSX - Fidelity Series International Growth Fund holds 5,058K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,372K shares, representing a decrease of 6.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 2.92% over the last quarter.

JVLAX - John Hancock Disciplined Value Fund holds 2,129K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 2,091K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,718K shares, representing an increase of 17.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 14.06% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 1,904K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,938K shares, representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 20.61% over the last quarter.

CRH Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CRH plc is an international group of diversified building materials businesses whose headquarters is in Dublin, Ireland. It manufactures and supplies a wide range of products for the construction industry.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.