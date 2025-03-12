CRH Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on CRH. Our analysis of options history for CRH (NYSE:CRH) revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 77% of traders were bullish, while 16% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $496,393, and 15 were calls, valued at $891,117.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $85.0 and $105.0 for CRH, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in CRH's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to CRH's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $85.0 to $105.0 over the preceding 30 days.

CRH Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $0.65 $0.45 $0.4 $87.50 $436.2K 263 9.7K CRH CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $15.7 $13.4 $15.2 $90.00 $380.0K 3 0 CRH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.2 $4.9 $5.2 $105.00 $72.8K 268 498 CRH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.7 $2.4 $2.5 $100.00 $50.0K 6.9K 1.6K CRH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.4 $2.35 $2.4 $100.00 $48.0K 6.9K 1.2K

About CRH

CRH is a global manufacturer of a range of building products used in construction projects, operating via a vertically integrated business model. The past decade has seen CRH transform into a leading building materials business, with increasing exposure to upstream building activities such as aggregates and cement. CRH's geographic footprint is mostly across developed markets. North America is CRH's largest market and accounts for 75% of EBITDA. The company is the largest producer of aggregates and asphalt in the US.

CRH's Current Market Status With a volume of 5,790,241, the price of CRH is up 4.13% at $98.54. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days. What Analysts Are Saying About CRH

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $114.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for CRH, targeting a price of $114.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

