CRH narrows FY24 EPS view to $5.45-$5.55 from $5.40-$5.60

Consensus $5.52. Narrows FY24 adjusted EBITDA view to $6.87B-$6.97B from $6.82B-$7.02B. The company said, “We are pleased to reaffirm our guidance midpoint for 2024, reflecting the continued strength of our financial performance, the positive underlying momentum in our business as well as the positive contribution from portfolio activity.”

