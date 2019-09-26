US Markets

CRH names Richard Boucher chairman

Graham Fahy Reuters
Ireland's CRH on Thursday said it had appointed Richard Boucher as the company's new chairman to replace Nicky Hartery who will retire at the end of the year.

Boucher joined the CRH Board in March 2018 and has been chairman of the company's remuneration committee since September 2018. He was chief executive of Bank of Ireland between February 2009 and October 2017.

Boucher will succeed the present chairman on Jan. 1.

Hartery, who has been chairman since May 2012 and a board member since 2004, will retire as chairman and from the board on Dec. 31, 2019.

The company also appointed Johan Karlstrom, former president and chief executive officer of Skanska AB SKAb.ST, as a non-executive director, with effect from Sept. 25.

