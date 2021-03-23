CRH Names Jim Mintern Group Finance Director, Effective June 1 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Building materials group CRH Plc (CRH, CRH.L) announced Tuesday the appointment of Jim Mintern to the role of Group Finance Director, effective June 1. Mintern succeeds Senan Murphy who is retiring, as announced earlier. He will also join the Board of Directors with effect from the same date.

Mintern is an Executive Vice President of CRH and a member of its Global Leadership Team. Most recently, he was Chief of Staff to the CEO. He has over 30 years of experience in the building materials industry, nearly 20 years of which have been with CRH. He joined CRH in Ireland as Finance Director for Roadstone in 2002.

Separately, CRH announced the appointment of Caroline Dowling to the Board as a non-executive Director, with effect from March 22. Dowling was until her retirement in February 2018 a Business Group President of Flex.

Dowling is a non-executive Director of DCC plc and IMI plc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.