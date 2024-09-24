CRH Names Jim Mintern CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CRH plc (CRH) announced that Albert Manifold has decided to retire as Chief Executive Officer at the end of 2024 and that he is to be succeeded by Jim Mintern. Mintern is currently Chief Financial Officer. He has over 30 years of experience in the building materials industry and 22 years with CRH. Most recently, Mintern led the strategic transition of CRH's primary listing to the New York Stock Exchange.

Richie Boucher, Chairman of CRH said: "Jim will become the Chief Executive Officer of a high performing company in robust strategic and financial health, after 11 years of exceptional leadership from Albert."

