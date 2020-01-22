CRH Medical (CRHM) Hits New High, Up 18% In A Month

(RTTNews) - Shares of CRH Medical Corp. (CRHM) hit a new 52-week high of $4.15 on Tuesday, representing a gain of nearly 18% in the last 1 month.

CRH Medical is a revenue-generating full-service gastroenterology anesthesia company that provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers.

The company has been delivering significantly improved revenue quarter on quarter over the past couple of years.

The total revenue in the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, was $30.4 million, up 5.9% from the year-ago comparable third quarter.

Last month, the Company acquired a 51% ownership interest in Florida Panhandle Anesthesia Associates LLC, a gastroenterology anesthesia practice located in Florida. Florida Panhandle is the Company's sixth acquisition in the state of Florida.

The transaction momentum is expected to continue in 2020.

CRHM has traded in a range of $2.51 to $4.15 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $4.05.

