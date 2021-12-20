CRH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of CRH plc (Symbol: CRH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.61, changing hands as low as $48.98 per share. CRH plc shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRH's low point in its 52 week range is $40.39 per share, with $53.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.12.

